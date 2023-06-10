Improving air quality

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A northerly wind this week pushed smoke south from wildfires in Canada. The breeze turns southerly this weekend ahead of a storm system. This will scour away the thick haze and smoke.

Air quality will be in the moderate zone today. That means a small number of sensitive people may have a few health concerns. No where near the very unhealthy levels we had this past Thursday afternoon.

The sunburn index will be high this weekend.

Grass pollen levels are also high.

Tracking the progress of a storm system to our west. Becoming more humid Sunday with a southwest wind. Most communities will remain dry. There’s an isolated shower and thunderstorm risk by Sunday evening. Especially over the Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge Mountains.

A better chance for a shower, downpour and thunderstorm Monday. Variable rainfall amounts.

Dry and more seasonable Tuesday through next Friday.

Saturday: Hazy, warm sunshine. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy. A mild evening and pleasant overnight. Lows in the 50s.

Sunday: Becoming partly sunny. Highs in the 80s. Lows 65 to 70 degrees. Isolated shower and downpour risk, mainly west by the end of the day.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a shower and thunderstorm. Highs lower 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs lower 80s. Lows near 60 degrees.

Wednesday through Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the 80s. Lows upper 50s to lower 60s.

