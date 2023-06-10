Advertise With Us
A Hot and Humid Summer, Monday Showers

By Dominique Smith
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A pleasant Saturday evening ahead with mostly clear and low haze conditions. Warmer weather will be on the way Sunday, with highs nearing 90 and high dew points nearing 70. While most of central Virginia will remain dry, if you’re heading west of the Blue Ridges or into the Shenandoah Valley, there is a chance for late day showers and storms. A cold front will bring widespread showers and storms on Monday, but little risk for severe weather and rain amounts of less than half an inch. While you shouldn’t need an umbrella for the remainder of the week, can’t rule out a chance for showers with weak disturbances moving through. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Mostly clear and calm. Lows in the mid 50′s to low 60′s.

Sunday: Hot, humid, and mostly dry. Highs near 90. Lows near 70.

Monday: Showers and storms. Highs in the lower 80′s. Lows in the upper 50′s.

Tuesday: Clearing and dry. Highs in the lower 80′s. Lows around 60.

Wednesday: Warm and sunny. Highs in the mid 80′s. Lows around 60.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance for an isolated shower. Highs in the upper 80′s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80′s.

Saturday: Tracking a few showers. Highs in the mid 80′s.

