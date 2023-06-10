Castle Hill Cider hosts the 231 Fest to benefit Blue Ridge Area Foodbank

KESWICK, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, June 10, Castle Hill Cider hosted the 231 fest to benefit the Blue Ridge Area Foodbank.

Vendors from all across the 231 Corridor served craft drinks and food.

“We’re all having fun but we’re really helping people, and June is a really high time for hunger,” said Josephine Carr with Castle Hill Cider

Carr says each ticket sold will provide 64 meals to those in need.

