‘We have to heal as a community’: Dozens gather to pray in Monroe Park following mass shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Thursday evening, dozens gathered in Monroe Park to pray for healing in Richmond following Tuesday’s deadly mass shooting outside the Altria Theater, where Shawn Jackson and his stepfather, Renzo Smith, were killed following Huguenot High School’s graduation ceremony.

Prayer Vigil (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

TiMya Emanuel and her friends prayed for healing and comfort following the tragic events through music and worship.

“The motivation for me was just to one, build up the community in Christ, being that there was such a tragic thing happening,” said Emanuel. “We as a whole can’t heal on our own. We have to heal the community and lean on one another.”

Jadon Franklin, a full-time missionary with YWAM Richmond, helped organize the healing event.

“We believe that prayer in the name of Jesus will change the underlying issues behind the shootings, the hatred,” Franklin told NBC12.

Groups walked around Monroe Park to worship, including the site of a growing memorial in front of the Altria Theater.

In addition to this event, Grace and Holy Trinity Church held a prayer vigil in response to the mass shooting. During the service, dozens went outside with candles to continue their worship in Monroe Park.

Prayer Vigil at Grace and Holy Trinity Church. (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

“It’s exactly what we needed,” said Susan Hankins, who attended the service. “It’s a smaller presentation of what we hope everyone will do, come together, spread the word.”

Through this prayer, Hankins hopes this brings a light of hope during a time of darkness.

“How can you not get through something like this without others to support you?” she said.

Charles Willis with United Communities Against Crime also said a vigil is in the works for Sunday afternoon at Monroe Park.

