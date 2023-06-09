Advertise With Us
A Warm Weekend Ahead.

Tracking a Few Late Day Sunday Storms
By Dominique Smith
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Despite the lingering haze, visibility and air quality conditions have and continue to improve. While we might see a few stray showers Friday evening, most of central Virginia will remain dry and see a warming trend into the weekend. By Sunday, we’ll see highs near 90 and mostly sunny skies. There is a chance for a stray shower or storm on Sunday, but not expecting widespread rain or storms until Monday. Rainfall totals expected to be less than 1.5″. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few passing showers. Lows around 50.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80′s. Lows in the upper 50′s.

Sunday: Hot and humid with a few passing storms. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60′s.

Monday: Showers and storms. Highs around 80. Lows around 60.

Tuesday: Clearing and sunny. Highs around 80. Lows around 60.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80′s.

Thursday & Friday: Tracking showers. Highs in the 80′s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

