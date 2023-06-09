Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

UVA Health finds connection between menopause and long COVID

Researchers say long COVID is occurring more frequently in women experiencing perimenopause.
By Bria Stith
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health has found a connection between menopause and long COVID.

Researchers say long COVID is occurring more frequently in women experiencing perimenopause.

Doctor JoAnn Pinkerton says long COVID can affect women’s ovarian function. Menopause symptoms can be more severe in these cases.

“I think that it’s not a cause and effect. I think it’s a correlation. I think that the long COVID is affecting women who are already having some degree of ovarian sensitivity and it makes it worse,” Dr. Pinkerton said.

If you think you may be experiencing severe symptoms, you can reach out to your doctor.

Dr. Pinkerton says hormone therapy is safe and effective for women over 65 years old.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
WillowTree
23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree
Dr. Bill Petri (FILE)
UVA Health expert advises wearing a mask to help stop spread of HMPV
Avelo (FILE)
Charlottesville airport makes adjustments for Avelo

Latest News

Buford Middle School renovation project breaks ground
Buford Middle School renovation project breaks ground
Political expert Larry Sabato weighs in on additional Trump charges
Political expert Larry Sabato weighs in on additional Trump charges
Albemarle County police SUV (FILE)
Albemarle police arrest two suspects on multiple charges
Marcus Maly sentenced to 6 years imprisonment in January 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection
Virginia man sentenced to 6 years imprisonment in January 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection