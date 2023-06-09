UVA Health finds connection between menopause and long COVID

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health has found a connection between menopause and long COVID.

Researchers say long COVID is occurring more frequently in women experiencing perimenopause.

Doctor JoAnn Pinkerton says long COVID can affect women’s ovarian function. Menopause symptoms can be more severe in these cases.

“I think that it’s not a cause and effect. I think it’s a correlation. I think that the long COVID is affecting women who are already having some degree of ovarian sensitivity and it makes it worse,” Dr. Pinkerton said.

If you think you may be experiencing severe symptoms, you can reach out to your doctor.

Dr. Pinkerton says hormone therapy is safe and effective for women over 65 years old.

