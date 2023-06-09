Political expert Larry Sabato weighs in on additional Trump charges

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With nine opponents so far, Donald Trump is already leading in polling averages among people voting in Republican primaries.

Trump has been indicted before on state charges in Manhattan, but this is the first time any former American president has been indicted on federal criminal charges.

“It just doesn’t seem to affect his popular support in the Republican Party. It does affect his popular support and the general electorate,” Political analyst Larry Sabato said. “There are some very serious charges potentially pending regarding Trump’s role in the January 6 insurrection, as well as his attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election.”

Sabato has been studying presidential politics for a generation, and he says these indictments are political firsts.

“The reason it’s important is because it’s gonna tie up a lot of Trump’s time whether he realizes it now or not. It will also become very expensive, but I don’t think that will be a problem for him. He’s able to fundraise pretty extensively,” Sabato said.

Trump’s next hearing is scheduled for January 4, 2024.

