Man accused of animal abuse appears in court

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Carl Lentz, who was arrested last week and accused of animal abuse, appeared in the Augusta County Courtroom today.

Thirteen cats, 28 dogs and six ducks were seized from a home in Waynesboro after an animal welfare check on June 2, according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO). After getting a search warrant, authorities seized 47 animals from the property. On top of the animals that were rescued, four had to be euthanized, and 28 pets were found dead on the property.

Lentz was arrested and charged with six counts of animal cruelty, the ACSO said.

WHSV was present at the hearing.

At the hearing, there was confusion over who the defense lawyer was representing. Lentz said the attorney was there for his sister, whom he claimed owned three of dogs taken from the property. The attorney was there to represent Lentz at the bond hearing.

The hearing the animal seizure was moved to June 13 tentatively.

During that hearing, the Commonwealth’s Attorney will present evidence explaining why Lentz should not keep the animals.

Today both sides discussed why Lentz should or should not be released on bail. The Commonwealth showed photos of the animals found on his property in poor condition and his defense showed photos of the animals in good condition.

The judge decided in the Lentz would not be released on bail, but Lentz and his attorney can try to appeal the decision.

