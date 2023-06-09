Hazy sunshine, and cooler temperatures

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After a cool and pleasant start, haze will begin to develop today. The good news is, it will not be as dense as yesterday, and better air quality will be on tap this weekend. Temperatures will remain in the 70s today for many locations, with a chance for a stray shower. Turning hot and humid this weekend. Showers and storms arrive early next week. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Hazy sunshine, stray shower, High: mid 70s

Tonight: Hazy, partly cloudy, Low: low 50s

Saturday: Improving air quality, mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Sunday: Partly sunny, hot & humid, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Clearing & warm, High: low 80s...Low: around 60

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: around 60

