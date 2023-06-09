Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Drought watch hits counties across the Shenandoah Valley

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality says precipitation maps have shown continued...
The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality says precipitation maps have shown continued dryness in the area for at least two months.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley is officially on drought watch. The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality says precipitation maps have shown continued dryness in the area for at least two months.

Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matt Tobia believes the drought watch Is is a great way to keep people aware.

“I think DEQ is forecasting the possibility of a water shortage and is really signaling to people that while there is not an emergency right now, we’d really like to do everything possible to avoid that,” Chief Matt Tobia said.

A drought watch advisory is intended to increase awareness of conditions and help people prepare for a drought. Officials say rainfall has been less than normal for the last two weeks with little chance of a turnaround from predictions.

Preventing a drought starts with conserving water. Tobia said a little goes a long way with easy things like turning off the faucet while brushing your teeth.

“Believe it or not, every time we were to do that, we actually save between four and eight gallons of water. Over the course of a month, that’s hundreds of gallons of water that could be saved by the very simple action,” Chief Matt Tobia said.

Other suggestions from officials are to limit when the lawn is watered to early morning or evening — saying the water in the middle of the day gets evaporated.

While having less water may not sound like an emergency to some, the effects of a drought go beyond brown grass.

“The drier things get, the more potential there is for wildfires. The fact that it’s a drought watch only underscores how important that is,” Chief Matt Tobia said.

According to Tobia, the drought watch is the best time to stop advisories from getting worse. He finds the goal now is for people to be armed with information so they can help keep the drought watch from becoming a drought warning.

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality intends to keep people updated on drought status through its website.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
WillowTree
23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree
Dr. Bill Petri (FILE)
UVA Health expert advises wearing a mask to help stop spread of HMPV
Avelo (FILE)
Charlottesville airport makes adjustments for Avelo

Latest News

UVA Health
UVA Health finds connection between menopause and long COVID
Buford Middle School renovation project breaks ground
Buford Middle School renovation project breaks ground
Political expert Larry Sabato weighs in on additional Trump charges
Political expert Larry Sabato weighs in on additional Trump charges
Albemarle County police SUV (FILE)
Albemarle police arrest two suspects on multiple charges