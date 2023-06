CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Smoke from wildfires in eastern Canada is impacting air quality in central Virginia.

As of 8:00 a.m. on Friday, June 9, Crozet has the worst air quality index in the state, with Charlottesville in fifth, per IQAir.

Crozet Air Quality 6/9/23 (IQAir)

