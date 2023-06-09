Charlottesville and Albemarle police participate in the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Thursday, June 8, the Law Enforcement Torch Run was held to benefit Special Olympics Virginia.

Due to far-reaching smoke from wildfires in Canada, this year’s event was moved indoors to the UVA Aquatic & Fitness Center.

Police officers with Charlottesville, Albemarle County, and the University of Virginia ran with the goal of raising $5,000 for the cause.

A link to donate to Special Olympics Virginia is available here.

