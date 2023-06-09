Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Central Va. set to receive nearly $1.6 million to address teacher shortage

The funding will be used to recruit and support more teacher candidates from diverse...
The funding will be used to recruit and support more teacher candidates from diverse backgrounds and provide them with the skills they need to teach in high-need schools.(Live 5)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Central Virginia is getting some funding to address ongoing teacher shortages throughout the commonwealth.

U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kain announced Virginia will receive nearly $1.6 million in federal funding.

The money will go to Virginia Commonwealth University’s teacher residency program - which partners with Petersburg, Chesterfield, and Henrico County Public Schools.

“As Virginia and our nation face educator shortages, it’s critical that we’re recruiting more Americans to fill these roles and providing them with the skills they need to help our students succeed,” said the senators. “We’re glad this funding will help address teacher shortages and increase diversity in the teacher workforce to better meet students’ needs, especially in such a diverse community like Central Virginia.”

The funding will be used to recruit and support more teacher candidates from diverse backgrounds and provide them with the skills they need to teach in high-need schools.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
WillowTree
23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree
Dr. Bill Petri (FILE)
UVA Health expert advises wearing a mask to help stop spread of HMPV
Avelo (FILE)
Charlottesville airport makes adjustments for Avelo

Latest News

Generic VA State Police Vehicle
Virginia’s 2022 Crime Analysis Report is now available
Charlottesville and Albemarle police participate in the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run
Charlottesville and Albemarle police participate in the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run
Charlottesville and Albemarle police participate in the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run
Charlottesville and Albemarle police participate in the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run
Haze in Charlottesville area from wildfires in Canada. Photo courtesy Debbie Burton
Crozet reaches worst air quality index in Virginia, Charlottesville in sixth, per IQAir