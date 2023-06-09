Buford Middle School renovation project breaks ground

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Work to modernize Charlottesville’s Buford Middle School is now underway.

School board officials broke ground on Friday, June 9.

“I am super excited because this is the start of creating so many possibilities for our students. It’s the modernization of a school that’s been here for quite some time,” Charlottesville City Schools Superintendent Royal Gurley said.

Principal Rodney Jordan says the timing is right for this renovation.

“This is long overdue. Our city, community, our students, we’re excited and we deserve a new building,” Principal Jordan said.

A new building is set be added to school grounds by 2025, and afterwards a renovation of the existing school building will start.

When it opens, it could be called by a new name.

“I made the recommendation that we consider the name Charlottesville Middle School, because it’s a place where all of our elementary schools come together and unite as one. It begins that path forward to becoming Charlottesville High School students. The start of Black Knight nation,” Gurley said.

The school board will vote on the name change later this month.

