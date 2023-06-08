Volunteers conducting weekly tests of James River’s water quality

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - James River Watch, a water quality monitoring program, is helping people get information before getting into the river.

Volunteers with the James River Association frequently go out to test the 37 sites through the watershed.

“We always say, ‘Know before you go.’ So make sure that before you’re going out to recreate, you know what the conditions are,” Casey Johnson with JRA said.

Volunteers test for bacteria every Thursday, as well as measure water and temperatures.

Results are posted on Friday.

The Rivanna Conservation Alliance does similar testing in Charlottesville.

