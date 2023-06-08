Advertise With Us
‘Very Unhealthy’ air quality in Charlottesville, per AirNow

Haze in Charlottesville area from wildfires in Canada. Photo courtesy Debbie Burton
Haze in Charlottesville area from wildfires in Canada. Photo courtesy Debbie Burton(Debbie Burton)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Smoke from wildfires in eastern Canada is having a far reaching impact, affecting schools and closing pools in central Virginia.

Kevin Stewart is the director of environmental health with the American Lung Association.

“We have seen some serious incursions of smoke from the wildfires in eastern Canada, and not only is it serious, but it’s been long lasting over many days, affecting millions of people in the United States,” Stewart said. “Be prepared for Charlottesville to have some unusually high air pollution levels.”

According to Stewart, central Virginia does not normally experience this type of air pollution.

“Charlottesville, Virginia, which regularly appears in the American Lung Association’s report as one of the cleanest areas in the country for air pollution, is now at risk,” Stewart said.

On Thursday, June 8, Charlottesville’s air quality on AirNow went from yellow, to orange, to a “Very Unhealthy” purple.

Experts recommend keeping outdoor activity to a minimum while air quality remains unhealthy.

NBC29′s Eric Pritchett is tracking the smoke and says it will remain over central Virginia until Saturday or Sunday.

“We should get some alleviation as we move into the weekend, and we’ll have some better opportunities for rain on Monday, although we could see a few showers and storms Friday afternoon, but the pattern should break down so it won’t be as bad as it is today,” Pritchett said.

