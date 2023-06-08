Advertise With Us
Street fair to take place by Downtown Mall June 10

Charlottesville Downtown Mall (FILE)
By Emily Horn
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Vendors are getting ready for a street fair in downtown Charlottesville this weekend.

The fair is set to take place along First Street, between the Downtown Mall and Water Street, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 10.

“It’s just a fun way to kind of spend your Saturday. Come out, support craft vendors and food vendors, and hang out,” Darling X Dashing Boutique owner Linnea White said.

The theme is Pride Month, and many vendors will be contributing proceeds to LGBTQ+ causes.

