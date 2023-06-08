State Police investigating fatal Fluvanna County crash

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Fluvanna County earlier in the week.

VSP announced Thursday, June 8, that a 2005 Toyota Tacoma was heading south on James Madison Highway when it came into a curve, crossed the centerline, and struck a northbound tractor-trailer head-on shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say the impact of the crash caused the tractor-trailer to run off the road and overturn in the ditch.

The driver of the Toyota, 33-year-old Andrew N. Dempsey of Palmyra, did not survive the crash. He was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 70-year-old man from Dillwyn, was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seat belt.

