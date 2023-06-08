Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Report: Large companies make no climate change progress

A new report says many of the world's top companies need to do more to address global warming.
A new report says many of the world's top companies need to do more to address global warming.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There is plenty of pollution in the world, thanks in part to many of the top businesses on the globe.

According to a new report seen by CNN from ESG Book, most of these big companies are either expected to add to global warming or are not revealing data on their greenhouse gas emissions.

Researchers also say less than 25% of these corporations are following the Paris Agreement, which focuses on limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celcius higher than pre-industrial levels.

The CEO of ESG Book says more needs to be done on this matter.

The World Meteorological Organization released a report last month that said it is more than likely that Earth’s temperature will increase 1.5 degrees at least once within the next five years.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
WillowTree
23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree
Dr. Bill Petri (FILE)
UVA Health expert advises wearing a mask to help stop spread of HMPV
Avelo (FILE)
Charlottesville airport makes adjustments for Avelo

Latest News

Traffic moves along Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in New York, amidst smokey haze from wildfires in...
Smoky haze blanketing US and Canada could last into the weekend
FILE- Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov....
Supreme Court rules in favor of Black voters in Alabama redistricting case
An attacker with a knife stabbed several young children and at least one adult, leaving some...
4 very young children critically wounded in knife attack in French Alpine town
The James River (FILE)
Volunteers conducting weekly tests of James River’s water quality
FILE - Joran van der Sloot arrives to the courtroom for his sentence at San Pedro prison in...
Main suspect in 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway departs Peru on extradition flight to US