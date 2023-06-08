Hazy sunshine, and cooler temperatures

Advertise With Us
By David Rogers
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school day is getting off to a pleasantly cool start. We’ll see hazy sunshine and temperatures in the 70s. As we approach the weekend a southwest wind will push the haze north, and warm temperatures back into the 80s. Our next chance for widespread rain will be Monday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Hazy sunshine, & cooler, High: upper 70s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, hazy, & cool, Low: low 50s

Friday: Hazy sunshine, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Sunday: Partly sunny, more humid, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Clearing & warm, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

