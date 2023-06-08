Advertise With Us
Good Samaritans, armed with metal detectors, help recover woman’s lost wedding ring

Good Samaritans, armed with metal detectors, helped recover a lost wedding ring. (Source: WBAY)
By Jeff Alexander and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHILTON, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - A recent outing to a Wisconsin beer festival turned into a scare for one woman.

Mindy Johnson told WBAY that she discovered she had lost her wedding ring after returning from the festival that was held at the Calumet County fairgrounds.

“I was putting sunscreen on my hands, took my rings off, and without even thinking, got out of the car,” Mindy Johnson said. “They fell on the ground and I didn’t realize it until I got home.”

Mindy Johnson said she just celebrated her 25th wedding anniversary with her husband Mike in April.

The couple said they went back to the festival the following day but had no luck in finding the ring.

According to Mindy Johnson, she then turned to social media for some help.

“It was a last-ditch effort,” she said.

In the post, she described what had happened and by that afternoon, the post had nearly 1,300 shares.

And a couple of good Samaritans sprang into action.

Jennifer Finley saw Mindy Johnson’s post and contacted her husband Randy, an avid metal detector.

Randy Finley joined the search with another metal-detecting friend, Ross Baltz.

“We started going really good at it and that’s when I found the ring,” Randy Finley said.

Baltz added, “Sure enough it was the ring and I messaged Mindy right away. We told her we found it and she couldn’t believe it.”

Shocked and full of gratitude, Johnson immediately met up with the men.

“I was emotional, and I hugged them multiple times. It is pretty crazy that complete strangers went to the fairgrounds and went to look for my ring,” she said.

Those involved said it was a humbling experience.

“It touched my heart when she came to pick it up. When she got that ring back it was priceless,” Jennifer Finley said.

Mindy Johnson added, “I’m very grateful.”

Copyright 2023 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

