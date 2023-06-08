Father accused of killing Harmony Montgomery is convicted on unrelated gun charges

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire father charged in the murder of his missing 5-year-old daughter Harmony Montgomery was convicted of unrelated gun charges Thursday.

A jury found Adam Montgomery, 33, guilty of six charges: two counts each of being an armed career criminal, receiving stolen property, and theft. The Hillsborough County jury got the case Wednesday afternoon after a trial in Superior Court that lasted several days.

Montgomery was accused of having a shotgun and a rifle, even though he has multiple felony convictions in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. He had pleaded not guilty. A sentencing date has not been set.

The prosecution’s witnesses included Kayla Montgomery, Adam Montgomery’s estranged wife, who testified he told her he took the guns. Kayla Montgomery is serving an 18-month prison sentence. She had pleaded guilty to charges that she lied to a grand jury about where she was working the day she last saw Harmony.

Lawyers for Adam Montgomery said the prosecution’s case relied on lies from other witnesses and that police reached the wrong conclusion. A message seeking comment was left with his main attorney.

Regarding Harmony, Adam Montgomery pleaded not guilty in October to second-degree murder, falsifying physical evidence and abuse of a corpse charges. Authorities allege that he killed Harmony by repeatedly striking her in the head with his fist. He’s scheduled for trial in that case in November.

Harmony hasn’t been seen since 2019, but authorities didn’t know she was missing until November 2021. Last year, police announced that they believed she was killed in Manchester in early December 2019.

Her remains have not been found.

“That part of the investigation has not stopped and will not stop until we find her,” Benjamin Agati, senior assistant attorney general, told WMUR-TV.

