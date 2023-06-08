Advertise With Us
Chief Kochis hears input from community during walk on Downtown Mall

By Destini Harris
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police Chief Michael Kochis and his team are stepping out onto the Downtown Mall to hear from the community.

Chief Kochis has been walking around different areas of the city, meeting neighbors to get their input on what they want to see from the police department.

Thursday, June 8, the chief walked along the pedestrian mall.

“It’s been really helpful doing these walks, getting to talk to residents,” Chief Kochis said. “We’re short staffed, but that’s no excuse to not be out in the community, engaging with residents, and listening to their concerns.”

