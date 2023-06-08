Charlottesville Fire Department to host summer camp in July

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Fire Department is hosting its 2nd Annual Girls Fire & Rescue Camp in July.

In 2020, CFD only had a handful of female fire fighters and EMTS in the department.

“It’s really important for young women to come to this camp. We want to show them what it’s like to be a fire fighter, EMT, and we also want to inspire them to have a future career in the fire service,” Battalion Chief Lance Blakey said.

The three-day camp will take place Monday, July 17, through Wednesday, July 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The camp is free of charge and open to students who are Charlottesville residents, rising grades 7 to 12.

