Charlottesville airport reminding passengers to arrive early for TSA check-in

TSA check point at Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (FILE)
TSA check point at Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (FILE)(WVIR)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Albemarle Airport is reminding passengers to arrive early because security isn’t open 24 hours a day.

TSA at the airport normally closes around 11 p.m. and does not reopen until 4 a.m. Even if flights are delayed, it is up to passengers to get through TSA before it closes.

The airport encourages people to always check for updates their airline or the airport may send.

“Even though the airport is 24/7, our tenants are not necessarily, so TSA has to close. They work with our typical daily flight schedule, so if there are delays, they do try and work with us and they do try and stay open, but they typically close around 11,” Director of Air Service Development and Marketing Stewart Key said.

The airport says that if you miss your flight, your first step should be to contact your airline.

