Black men at a higher risk for stroke, according to health experts

UVA Medical Center (FILE)
UVA Medical Center (FILE)
By Destini Harris
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Experts say African Americans are at a substantially higher risk for strokes.

Doctor Brad Worrall is the head of Vascular Neurology at UVA Health. He says Black men are at a 2-2.5 times greater risk of having a stroke, being left disabled after having a stroke, and dying from a stroke.

“Black men are at greater risk by virtue of almost every consideration,” the doctor said.

Dr. Worrall says high blood pressure is a particular problem in the southern United States.

“Black individuals are more likely to know they have hypertension, more likely to be on medication for hypertension, more likely to be taking their medication for hypertension, but are less likely to have their blood pressure controlled,” he said.

Dr. Worrall says Black men are 3 times more likely to have a stroke compared to white men, even with the same blood pressure.

Doctors don’t know why, so the focus is on controlling what you can.

“Smoking is the single most modifiable stroke risk factor. So if people stopped smoking, the increased risk of stroke from smoking goes away. Within two years there’s no longer an increased risk of stroke from smoking,” Dr. Worrall said.

Dr. Worrall says getting risk factors under control is crucial and if you think that you or a family member is having a stroke to call 911 immediately.

