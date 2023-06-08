Ben and Jenna King hosting ‘Ride Home Roads’ cycling event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A well-known cyclist from Charlottesville and his wife are hosting a cycling event called “Ride Home Roads” for their charity, “Olivia’s Light.”

Ben and Jenna King’s Daughter, Olivia, died last year from the effects of a rare genetic mutation.

Olivia’s Light was founded to support making broad genetic testing accessible.

“We want to create awareness in the community, not just the medical community, but the families, the parents who are in the hospitals advocating for their children,” Ben King said.

The event takes place on Saturday, June 10 in Richmond. More information on how to register is available here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.