Ben and Jenna King hosting ‘Ride Home Roads’ cycling event

A well-known cyclist from Charlottesville and his wife are hosting a cycling event called “Ride Home Roads” for their charity, “Olivia’s Light.”
By Bria Stith
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Ben and Jenna King’s Daughter, Olivia, died last year from the effects of a rare genetic mutation.

Olivia’s Light was founded to support making broad genetic testing accessible.

“We want to create awareness in the community, not just the medical community, but the families, the parents who are in the hospitals advocating for their children,” Ben King said.

The event takes place on Saturday, June 10 in Richmond. More information on how to register is available here.

