Another Dry and Hazy Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Smoky and hazy conditions continue, bringing reduced visibility and very unhealthy air conditions. Recommendations are to stay inside if possible. Weather remains dry through Thursday and early Friday. A round of showers will move through Friday afternoon, but most areas will remain dry, with rainfall amounts less than half an inch. Winds shift into the weekend, so we’re looking forward to a few days of clearer weather ahead of showers and storms on Monday. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Hazy and seasonable. Lows in the 50′s.

Friday: Hazy and smoky with a round of afternoon showers. Highs in the upper 70′s. Lows in the low 50′s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs in the mid 80′s. Lows in the upper 50′s.

Sunday: Hot and humid. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60′s.

Monday: Showers and storms. Highs around 80. Lows around 60.

Tuesday - Thursday: Clearing and dry. Highs in the low to mid 80′s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.