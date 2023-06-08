Albemarle schools looking for ways to close student achievement gap

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools conducted an audit in an attempt to help close the achievement gap between Black and white students.

It follows the release of the 2022 SOL data last fall. According to that data, the overall test scores for the school division matched or surpassed state standards. However, scores for Black and Hispanic students were 10% below state standard.

ACPS is trying to figure out why.

“Our community partners and teachers are part of this process, and helping us work together with it is going to get us the results we really want, and our students and families deserve,” Assistant Superintendent for School Community Engagement Daphne Keiser said.

Results from the audit will be presented at the School Board meeting Thursday, June 8.

