Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

76-year-old man dies while saving grandson caught in rip current, family says

A Kentucky man was killed in Florida while saving his grandson from a rip current, family says. (Source: WKYT)
By Julia Sandor and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A tragedy has hit a small community in Kentucky.

Family members told WKYT that 76-year-old Robert “Bob” Sarver was killed last week near Daytona Beach, Florida, while saving his grandson who was caught in a rip current.

Sarver was known in Anderson County as a guidance counselor, a football coach and now a hero.

While his family and the community mourn his loss, Sarver is still giving back in ways that will benefit those in the county.

In lieu of flowers, Sarver’s obituary says that people are asked to consider donating to the Anderson County Scholarship Fund.

The 72-year-old was previously on the selection board for the fund, which has awarded a scholarship to a student graduating from high school each year since 1977.

Bill Patrick, an attorney and Sarver’s friend, said the impact the fund has had on the students is irreplaceable.

“With what school costs now, every little bit will help,” he said.

According to Patrick, Sarver will be missed but not forgotten.

“Whether you remember him as a coach, a guidance counselor, or a friend, Sarver made an impact on many people’s lives in the community,” Patrick said.

A celebration of Sarver’s life is scheduled for Wednesday night.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
WillowTree
23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree
Dr. Bill Petri (FILE)
UVA Health expert advises wearing a mask to help stop spread of HMPV
Avelo (FILE)
Charlottesville airport makes adjustments for Avelo

Latest News

In a view toward Brooklyn, a boat maneuvers the East River near the Manhattan Bridge, left, and...
Millions breathing hazardous air as smoke from Canadian wildfires streams south over US
President Joe Biden addresses the nation on the budget deal that lifts the federal debt limit...
Biden vetoes bill to cancel student debt relief
This image from Washington Metropolitan Police Department body-worn video, released and...
Actor known for ‘Bob’s Burgers’ character arrested on Capitol riot charges
Police in Maryland said a mother and daughter were charged after they attempted to dispose of...
Report: Mother, daughter dismember and attempt to burn, grill grandmother’s body