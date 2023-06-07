UVA Rotunda to host Juneteenth concert

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Early Music Access Project is hosting an event to celebrate Juneteenth.

Rock & Reel is set to take the audience back in time to experience the music and lives of fiddlers at Monticello.

Held at the UVA Rotunda, there will be a tour of the Memorial to Enslaved Laborers, followed by a concert.

“This is definitely in celebration of Juneteenth for really wanting to celebrate Black accomplishment in music,” Director David McCormick said.

The event is free, but does require you to register online. A livestream will be available, too.

