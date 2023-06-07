Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

UVA Rotunda to host Juneteenth concert

UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Early Music Access Project is hosting an event to celebrate Juneteenth.

Rock & Reel is set to take the audience back in time to experience the music and lives of fiddlers at Monticello.

Held at the UVA Rotunda, there will be a tour of the Memorial to Enslaved Laborers, followed by a concert.

“This is definitely in celebration of Juneteenth for really wanting to celebrate Black accomplishment in music,” Director David McCormick said.

The event is free, but does require you to register online. A livestream will be available, too.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
WillowTree
23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree
Dr. Bill Petri (FILE)
UVA Health expert advises wearing a mask to help stop spread of HMPV
Avelo (FILE)
Charlottesville airport makes adjustments for Avelo

Latest News

(STOCK)
Animal hospital seeing uptick in dogs getting into marijuana
UVA professor awarded grant to study origins of the universe
United Way of Greater Charlottesville (FILE)
United Way raising money for Charlottesville-area teachers
The shooting happened after Huguenot High School's graduation ceremony as people were leaving...
2 dead, 5 injured in shooting in Monroe Park after graduation, suspect in custody