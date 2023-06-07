Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

UVA honoring D’Sean Perry with on-grounds gallery displaying his artwork

UVA is honoring D’Sean Perry with an on-grounds art gallery displaying his artwork. Works honoring Perry are also on display.
By Emily Horn
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA is honoring D’Sean Perry with an on-grounds art gallery displaying his artwork. Works honoring Perry are also on display.

Perry was a fourth-year studio art major at UVA. The focus piece in the gallery is “Icarus,” 3D model collage.

“He was just a really delightful person. Someone who cared a lot about the art department and cared a lot about helping other people and getting other kids involved with art. We have students here who would not have been art majors if it wasn’t for him,” UVA Visual Resources Collection Assistant Director Victoria Valdes said.

The gallery is on display until June 23 and open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
WillowTree
23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree
Dr. Bill Petri (FILE)
UVA Health expert advises wearing a mask to help stop spread of HMPV
Avelo (FILE)
Charlottesville airport makes adjustments for Avelo

Latest News

(FILE)
Police searching for person in Preston Avenue shooting investigation
Albemarle County Parks And Recreation
Albemarle County Parks and Rec offering July summer camp
Albemarle County Board of Supervisors (FILE)
Supervisors get update on Rivanna Station project
NAACP Branch President Butler says Juneteenth shows that freedom is for all people, so it is...
Upcoming Juneteenth block party open to everyone