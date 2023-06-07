United Way raising money for Charlottesville-area teachers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - United Way of Greater Charlottesville is looking to support preschool teachers, but it says donations are needed.

The organization says money raised will help educators create positive learning environments for the upcoming school year.

There isn’t a specific amount of money to raise, but an anonymous donor will match up to $10,000.

“Our community has still been facing teacher shortages post-COVID, so this was really our way to show support,” Development Director Ben Wilkes said.

