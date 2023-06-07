Supervisors get update on Rivanna Station project

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors got an update Wednesday, June 7, on the project to expand Rivanna Station.

The board is planning on buying more than 400 acres for roughly $58 million. It wants to continue the station’s existence of a key military base in the northern part of the county.

There will be a public hearing on June 21.

