Stray showers moving out, hazy sun moves in

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Stray showers associated with a weak cold front that is advancing across the region, will be moving out. It will be another day of hazy sunshine, as Eastern Canadian wild fires continue. Temperatures will be seasonal today, but turning refreshingly cooler for the late week. Meanwhile, we’ll have another chance for a stray shower Friday. Conditions warm back into the 80s this weekend, with humidity on the rise Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Hazy sunshine & seasonal, High: low 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, & cool, Low: low 50s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Clouds & sun, stray shower, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Sunday: Partly sunny, more humid, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: around 80...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Clearing, & warm, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

