Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Smoke Hazed Skies and Below Average Temps Through End of Week

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Smoke hazed skies from the Canadian wildfires will persist through the end of the week. This will make for poor air quality, especially for sensitive groups with heart and lung issues. In addition, temperatures remain below average for early June. We remain in a largely dry pattern right now. On Friday a spotty shower or storm in the afternoon possible.

Temperatures will turn much warmer by the weekend, with widespread 80s. Currently, the next best chance for more numerous showers and storms arrives by Monday of next week.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy, hazy skies. Lows upper 40s to low 50s.

Thursday: Mosty to partly sunny, hazy. Highs upper 70s to near 80. Lows mid 50s.

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs upper 70s. Lows upper 40s to lower 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs mid 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm, becoming more humid. Highs upper 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Monday: Showers, downpours and thunderstorms developing. Highs in the 70s.Lows upper 50s.

Tuesday: Early showers, clearing. Highs low 80s. Lows around 60.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs mid 80s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
WillowTree
23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree
Dr. Bill Petri (FILE)
UVA Health expert advises wearing a mask to help stop spread of HMPV
Avelo (FILE)
Charlottesville airport makes adjustments for Avelo

Latest News

NBC29 Weather 6 PM
App graphic generic
Hazy Skies Bring Poor Air Quality
Hazy June Skies
Hazy Days Ahead
Stray showers moving out, hazy sun moves in