Smoke Hazed Skies and Below Average Temps Through End of Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Smoke hazed skies from the Canadian wildfires will persist through the end of the week. This will make for poor air quality, especially for sensitive groups with heart and lung issues. In addition, temperatures remain below average for early June. We remain in a largely dry pattern right now. On Friday a spotty shower or storm in the afternoon possible.

Temperatures will turn much warmer by the weekend, with widespread 80s. Currently, the next best chance for more numerous showers and storms arrives by Monday of next week.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy, hazy skies. Lows upper 40s to low 50s.

Thursday: Mosty to partly sunny, hazy. Highs upper 70s to near 80. Lows mid 50s.

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs upper 70s. Lows upper 40s to lower 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs mid 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm, becoming more humid. Highs upper 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Monday: Showers, downpours and thunderstorms developing. Highs in the 70s.Lows upper 50s.

Tuesday: Early showers, clearing. Highs low 80s. Lows around 60.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs mid 80s.

