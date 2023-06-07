Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Several local high school sports teams win Tuesday in state playoffs

WAHS girls soccer
WAHS girls soccer(wvir)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tuesday was a great night for many of the local sports teams in the state tournament.

GIRLS SOCCER

Western Albemarle 1, James Wood 0

Charlottesville 3, William Byrd 0

BOYS SOCCER

Charlottesville 6, Bassett 0

SOFTBALL

Louisa County 1, Tuscarora 0

GIRLS LACROSSE

Western Albemarle 16, Rockbridge 10

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
WillowTree
23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree
Dr. Bill Petri (FILE)
UVA Health expert advises wearing a mask to help stop spread of HMPV
Avelo (FILE)
Charlottesville airport makes adjustments for Avelo

Latest News

UVA's Davenport Field in Charlottesville
Cavaliers readying to play to big crowds at Disharoon Park
UVA Baseball (FILE)
Cavilers readying to play to big crowds at Disharoon Park
'Hoos beat ECU 2-1
UVA Baseball edges East Carolina 2-1 on Parker’s pitching performance and Anderson’s game-winning RBI
Ethan Anderson
UVA baseball crushes Army 15-1 in opening game of Charlottesville Regional