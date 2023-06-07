Several local high school sports teams win Tuesday in state playoffs

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tuesday was a great night for many of the local sports teams in the state tournament.

GIRLS SOCCER

Western Albemarle 1, James Wood 0

Charlottesville 3, William Byrd 0

BOYS SOCCER

Charlottesville 6, Bassett 0

SOFTBALL

Louisa County 1, Tuscarora 0

GIRLS LACROSSE

Western Albemarle 16, Rockbridge 10

