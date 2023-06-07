Several local high school sports teams win Tuesday in state playoffs
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tuesday was a great night for many of the local sports teams in the state tournament.
GIRLS SOCCER
Western Albemarle 1, James Wood 0
Charlottesville 3, William Byrd 0
BOYS SOCCER
Charlottesville 6, Bassett 0
SOFTBALL
Louisa County 1, Tuscarora 0
GIRLS LACROSSE
Western Albemarle 16, Rockbridge 10
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.