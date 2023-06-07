Richmond Police: Suspect and graduate victim had on-going, year-long dispute

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond officials provide new details about the mass shooting in Monroe Park after a graduation ceremony for Huguenot High School that left two people dead and injured five others.

“A day that should have been a moment of joy and celebration with friends and family was taken away in seconds and lives changed forever,” said Mayor Levar Stoney, City of Richmond.

During a press conference Wednesday, Acting Police Chief Rick Edwards said 19-year-old Amari Ty-Jon Pollard of Henrico has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, and more charges are pending. He is being held without bond.

“This was targeted at one individual and so they knew each other and had an on-going dispute,” said Acting Police Chief Rick Edwards, Richmond Police Dept.

Acting Chief Edwards says Pollard and 18-year-old Shawn Jackson knew each other and had an on-going, year-long dispute. Pollard attended graduation, there for another person. Police say Pollard and Jackson exchanged words inside the theater and then Pollard retrieved a handgun from his car and began shooting near Monroe Park.

“This is the beginning stages. They knew each other. This was a dispute that we’re hearing took place over the course of over a year and words were exchanged,” said Acting Chief Edwards.

Pollard was arraigned in court Wednesday morning and will have a status hearing on June 21 at 9 a.m.

19-year-old Amari Ty-Jon Pollard is facing second-degree murder with more potential charges. (Richmond City Jail)

Edwards also confirmed the two victims who died are 18-year-old Shawn Jackson and 36-year-old Lorenzo Smith. Jackson received his diploma moments before he was shot.

“I didn’t know Shawn but I shook his hand and wished him congratulations about 20 minutes before he died,” said Jason Kamras, Richmond Public Schools Superintendent.

Police said the five other victims who sustained gunshot wounds have now non-life-threatening injuries. Edwards also confirmed four other males, ages 14, 42, 55 and 58, were injured but are expected to be okay.

Six others sustained injuries unrelated to the gunfire. Three reported needing to be transported to the hospital for anxiety, two were injured from falls, and a 9-year-old was hit by a car as they were running away from the area. That child is also expected to be okay.

During Wednesday’s press conference, police also confirmed that the 9-year-old injured was related to Jackson and Smith.

Investigators have not determined at this time if the shooting is gang-related.

Richmond Superintendent Jason Kamras says that schools will be closed Wednesday, and remaining graduations have been postponed. Kamras has not said if schools will be closed for the rest of the week.

“We will heal. We will recover. This will not break us,” said Mayor Stoney.

Watch the press conference here:

Richmond Police provide an update on a mass shooting that left a father and son dead and injured several others.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.