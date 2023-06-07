Advertise With Us
Police searching for person in Preston Avenue shooting investigation

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says it is looking for a person in connection with a shooting along Preston Avenue on May 16.

CPD announced Wednesday, June 7, that it has obtained warrants for 18-year-old Zayon Payne of Albemarle County.

Payne is charged with:

  • Violation of Virginia Criminal Code, 18.2-286.1 - Shoot from a Vehicle
  • 18.2-53.1 - Use of Firearm in Commission of Felony
  • 18.2-26/18.2-51 -Attempted Malicious Wounding
Zayon Payne. Photo courtesy CPD
Zayon Payne. Photo courtesy CPD(CPD)

Anyone with information regarding Payne’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Houchens at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

