Police searching for person in Preston Avenue shooting investigation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says it is looking for a person in connection with a shooting along Preston Avenue on May 16.

CPD announced Wednesday, June 7, that it has obtained warrants for 18-year-old Zayon Payne of Albemarle County.

Payne is charged with:

Violation of Virginia Criminal Code, 18.2-286.1 - Shoot from a Vehicle

18.2-53.1 - Use of Firearm in Commission of Felony

18.2-26/18.2-51 -Attempted Malicious Wounding

Anyone with information regarding Payne’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Houchens at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

