Nonprofit coffee shop opening second location in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Kindness Café, a nonprofit coffee shop employs adults with cognitive disabilities, is expanding.

“We’re really excited about the expansion, right, because we want to employ more people,” Founder Katie Kishore said.

Kindness Café is currently only at the Piedmont Family YMCA, but will be adding another location by UVA.

Kishore hopes to open the new Common Grounds location in the summer of 2024.

