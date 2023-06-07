Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Nonprofit coffee shop opening second location in Charlottesville

(FILE)
(FILE)(wvir)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Kindness Café, a nonprofit coffee shop employs adults with cognitive disabilities, is expanding.

“We’re really excited about the expansion, right, because we want to employ more people,” Founder Katie Kishore said.

Kindness Café is currently only at the Piedmont Family YMCA, but will be adding another location by UVA.

Kishore hopes to open the new Common Grounds location in the summer of 2024.

RELATED:

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
WillowTree
23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree
Dr. Bill Petri (FILE)
UVA Health expert advises wearing a mask to help stop spread of HMPV
Avelo (FILE)
Charlottesville airport makes adjustments for Avelo

Latest News

Albemarle High School (FILE)
Albemarle students competing in National History Day
19-year-old Amari Ty-Jon Pollard has been charged with second-degree murder, and additional...
Richmond officials provide new details about mass shooting
(FILE)
Albemarle County Public Schools getting $100K grant
UVA Astronomy Grant