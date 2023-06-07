Advertise With Us
Hazy Skies Bring Poor Air Quality

By Dominique Smith
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - While skies will see very few clouds for the day, conditions will be quite hazy. Northerly winds will continue to bring a plume of smoke to the northeast from Canadian wildfires. Not only will it affect sky conditions, it will negatively impact air quality. For those with health concerns, older adults, and children should limit their time outside. Thursday looks very similar. Aside from air quality impacts, conditions will be seasonable with a chance for a few showers on Friday, and more widespread rain and storms on Monday. Check back for updates.

Today: Mostly sunny, but hazy. Highs around 80.

Tonight: Mostly clear and hazy. Lows in the lower 50′s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with haze. Highs around 80. Lows in the low 50′s.

Friday: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers. Highs in the upper 70′s. Lows in the low 50′s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80′s. Lows in the upper 50′s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and humid. Highs in the upper 80′s.

Monday: Showers and storms. Highs around 80.

Tuesday: Clearing and warm. Highs in the low 80′s.

