Groundbreaking ceremony held for new court complex

Groundbreaking ceremony in Court Square.
By Bria Stith
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville and Albemarle County leaders are breaking ground on the renovation and expansion of Court Square.

A ceremony was held early Wednesday, June 7.

“This lot where we break ground today will be transformed into our new General District Court,” Albemarle County Supervisor Donna Price said.

This project has been discussed for more than 20 years.

Community leaders say this renovation will bring both the local judicial system into the 21st Century.

“It will create a court experience that is safe, secure, and accessible for all courts users,” Price said.

The new complex includes the repurposed historic Levy Opera House.

“Fifty-eight-thousand-square feet comprising of courtrooms, hearing rooms, clerk of the court offices for the city and the county,” County Executive Trevor Henry said.

Charlottesville and Albemarle joined forces for the project, the initial phase of which costs more than $36 million.

RELATED: Court Square renovation, expansion project underway

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

