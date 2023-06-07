Father, son gunned down after high school graduation; 19-year-old suspect in custody

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - Police have identified a 19-year-old they say shot and killed a Huguenot High School graduate and his father outside Altria Theater after a graduation ceremony.

Amari Ty-Jon Pollard of Henrico is facing second-degree murder with more potential charges. He is being held without bond.

During Pollard’s arraignment on Wednesday, he pleaded not guilty.

Flowers are placed in front of the Altria Theater which was the site of a mass shooting after a graduation ceremony Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) (AP)

Pollard will have a status hearing on June 21 at 9 a.m.

A spokesperson for the family confirms the two victims are 18-year-old Shawn Jackson and 36-year-old Renzo Smith.

In a press conference Tuesday night, Acting Police Chief Rick Edwards said five other victims sustained gunshot wounds. One of those victims, a 31-year-old, has life-threatening injuries.

Edwards also confirmed four other males, ages 14, 42, 55 and 58, were injured but are expected to be OK.

Six others sustained injuries unrelated to the gunfire. Three reported needing to be taken to the hospital for anxiety, two were injured from falls, and a 9-year-old was hit by a car as they were running away from the area. That child is also expected to be OK.

Police said they believe Pollard knew at least one of the victims.

Richmond Public Schools announced schools will be closed Wednesday, and the remaining graduations have been postponed.

