Albemarle students competing in National History Day

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Two Albemarle County students are heading to the University of Maryland to compete in National History Day.

“These are students who are not just studying history, but who are actually young historians who are doing historical research in the field,” Holly Newman with Albemarle High School said.

Claire Ke and Camina Mentore placed first and second in Virginia for National History Day.

Camina researched Free State, a community of African Americans in Albemarle County that owned the land they lived on starting in the late 1700s.

“It really did counter some ideas that I had about what it meant to be a free African American in this time period,” Camina said.

Claire’s focus is on the connection between Black schools and churches.

“The church was a place where people were able to gather their ideas and were able to communicate that they wanted to fight against injustice,” Claire said. “They’re pretty much centers of community, and that helps the formation of Black schools in order to avoid the segregated and very discriminatory schools that were apparent at the time.”

Part of her project included recording in-person interviews.

“The preservation of oral history is super, super important, especially in our day and age where you can digitize any sort of resources that you have so you don’t lose them,” Claire said.

Now, these students are heading off to compete.

“We’re really excited for them, and wish them the best of luck,” Newman said.

