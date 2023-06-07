Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Albemarle students competing in National History Day

Albemarle High School (FILE)
Albemarle High School (FILE)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Two Albemarle County students are heading to the University of Maryland to compete in National History Day.

“These are students who are not just studying history, but who are actually young historians who are doing historical research in the field,” Holly Newman with Albemarle High School said.

Claire Ke and Camina Mentore placed first and second in Virginia for National History Day.

Camina researched Free State, a community of African Americans in Albemarle County that owned the land they lived on starting in the late 1700s.

“It really did counter some ideas that I had about what it meant to be a free African American in this time period,” Camina said.

Claire’s focus is on the connection between Black schools and churches.

“The church was a place where people were able to gather their ideas and were able to communicate that they wanted to fight against injustice,” Claire said. “They’re pretty much centers of community, and that helps the formation of Black schools in order to avoid the segregated and very discriminatory schools that were apparent at the time.”

Part of her project included recording in-person interviews.

“The preservation of oral history is super, super important, especially in our day and age where you can digitize any sort of resources that you have so you don’t lose them,” Claire said.

Now, these students are heading off to compete.

“We’re really excited for them, and wish them the best of luck,” Newman said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
WillowTree
23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree
Dr. Bill Petri (FILE)
UVA Health expert advises wearing a mask to help stop spread of HMPV
Avelo (FILE)
Charlottesville airport makes adjustments for Avelo

Latest News

(FILE)
Nonprofit coffee shop opening second location in Charlottesville
19-year-old Amari Ty-Jon Pollard has been charged with second-degree murder, and additional...
Richmond officials provide new details about mass shooting
(FILE)
Albemarle County Public Schools getting $100K grant
UVA Astronomy Grant