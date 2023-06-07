Albemarle County Public Schools getting $100K grant

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is receiving a $100,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Energy.

ACPS announced Wednesday, June 7, that the grant could help it reduce energy usage and operational costs at county schools.

“This support from DOE will enable us to develop new skills in reducing energy usage and costs and in identifying alternative funding strategies for additional improvements,” Lindsay Snoddy, the division’s Director of Building Services, said in Wednesday’s announcement. “This grant especially is timely for a division such as ours, where student enrollments are continuing to expand. Much of our capital funding budget is devoted to expanding or enhancing existing schools and the construction of new schools to accommodate the space needed to support all the students we serve. Finding ways to accelerate our conservation of energy without the need for major capital budget investments frees up more resources for supporting students.”

ACPS says it spent $3 million on energy in 2022.

Albemarle County Public Schools is one of 25 school divisions in the nation, and the only division in Virginia, to be selected for DOE’s Energy CLASS Prize.

