Albemarle County Parks and Rec offering July summer camp

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you’re looking for something for your kids to do this summer, Albemarle County has a July summer camp for children between the ages of 6 and 13.

The day camp will be held at nine schools around the county from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Registering for a camp is a one-time fee of $200. If your family is receiving free or reduced lunch, the cost is lowered to $100.

“Registration is still open, but we always have great turnout. We do have space at all of the nine sites as of now, but it’s tons of fun,” said Ben Whitener with Albemarle County Parks and Rec.

The camp offers multiple activities such as sports, games, arts, and crafts.

