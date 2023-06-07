Albemarle County looking for feedback on Comprehensive Plan phase two

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is in phase two of updating its Comprehensive Plan, and it’s looking for feedback.

The four sections of the plan are activity centers, future development, rural crossroads communities, and interstate interchanges.

“We want to know what people think about these concepts and have them get a chance to take in the information about each of the four components, share their concerns, their thoughts,” said Ben Holt with Albemarle County Planning.

The next feedback session will be held at Murray Elementary School on Monday, June 12 at 5:30 p.m.

More information is available here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.