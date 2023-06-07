Advertise With Us
Albemarle County looking for feedback on Comprehensive Plan phase two

The four sections of the plan are activity centers, future development, rural crossroads communities, and interstate interchanges.
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is in phase two of updating its Comprehensive Plan, and it’s looking for feedback.

“We want to know what people think about these concepts and have them get a chance to take in the information about each of the four components, share their concerns, their thoughts,” said Ben Holt with Albemarle County Planning.

The next feedback session will be held at Murray Elementary School on Monday, June 12 at 5:30 p.m.

More information is available here.

