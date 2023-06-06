Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

“We needed this 50 years ago:” Iowa Vietnam vets get hero’s welcome in Washington

For career Veteran Gerald Craig, Tuesday’s hero’s welcome was much different from the one he and his fellow marines received when they returned from Vietnam.
By Molly Martinez
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - For career Veteran Gerald Craig, Tuesday’s hero’s welcome was much different from the one he and his fellow marines received when they returned from Vietnam.

“There was nobody there that, like, just to greet us, there was the opposite,” said Craig. “We were spit on. We were hollered at and condemned for something we had nothing to do with or prevent or help”

Craig is one of dozens of veterans on Tuesday’s flight - here to be honored for answering the call of duty.

“It’s good that they finally started recognizing Vietnam veterans and realize that we did what the government told us to do,” said Craig.

Fellow Vietnam Vet Michael Kriegel, says he was overwhelmed by the show of support.

“We needed it 50 years ago,” said Kriegel.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
WillowTree
23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree
Dr. Bill Petri (FILE)
UVA Health expert advises wearing a mask to help stop spread of HMPV
Avelo (FILE)
Charlottesville airport makes adjustments for Avelo

Latest News

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh speaks with guests during a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace,...
UK police motorcyclist under criminal investigation over royal escort crash
“We needed this 50 years ago:” Iowa Vietnam vets get hero’s welcome in Washington
FILE - Team champions David Puig, Sebastián Muñoz, Mito Pereira, Captain Joaquín Niemann of...
PGA Tour and European tour agree to merge with Saudis and end LIV Golf feud
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference to sign several bills related to...
California investigating whether DeSantis involved in flying asylum-seekers from Texas to Sacramento