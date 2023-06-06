Waynesboro man facing animal cruelty charges in Augusta

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Waynesboro man is currently charged with six counts of animal cruelty in Augusta County.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday, June 6, that 59-year-old Carl Rudolph Lentz is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

ACSO says an anonymous call was placed to Augusta County Animal Control Friday, June 2, about living conditions at a location on Augusta Farms Road. Upon arrival, authorities reportedly found two dogs that appeared to be living inside a vehicle without food or water.

Animal Control initially seized the two dogs that were in the vehicle. As a result of a search warrant, 13 cats, 28 dogs, and six ducks were also seized.

ACSO says, so far, four cats had to be euthanized and one dog had to have its leg amputated. Additionally, eight dogs and 20 cats were found dead throughout the property.

“This is still an active investigation,” Sheriff Donald L. Smith said. “If you have purchased any animals from Mr. Lentz in the past or have knowledge of the living conditions at this location, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 and reference report number 2023-0001669.”

This is a developing story.

