UVA conducts test for emergency notification system



By Emily Horn
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On June 6, the University of Virginia tested all components of its emergency notification system.

Members of the UVA community receive text and email alerts regarding safety and security on Grounds. Most screens on Grounds will also display alert messages.

The emergency siren failed to sound during this test. A second test will occur silently to ensure the siren works.

The system is tested three times per year.

